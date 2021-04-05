 
checkAd

Fancamp Announces Termination for Cause of Mr. Peter H. Smith’s Consulting Agreement; Provides Facts on Continued Misleading Statements from Activists

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has terminated the consulting agreement between Fancamp and Mr. Peter H. Smith for cause effective immediately. The Board has also requested that Mr. Smith resign from his role as director promptly.

The Board has provided Mr. Smith with multiple opportunities to act in a proper manner and adhere to appropriate governance practices, but he has refused. Notably, the Board has repeatedly tried to engage with Mr. Smith over the last few months to address the issues that led to his termination. Mr. Smith has not cooperated with these efforts, and instead, continued to hide and withhold information from the Board and management, in addition to numerous other grave issues.

The Board has also made multiple attempts to reason with Mr. Smith and work with him in a cooperative manner. Instead, Mr. Smith has continued to be disruptive and go against the best of interests of the Corporation in order to regain his former position with Fancamp. The Corporation cannot justify spending shareholders’ money to pay an individual who not only is refusing to do any work for the Corporation, but instead, is actively working against shareholders’ interests. The Board has carefully considered the situation and the context, and has determined that it is justified to terminate the consulting agreement and that, as such, Mr. Smith is not entitled to any payouts.

As the Corporation continues to investigate and examine the conduct of Mr. Smith in relation to the numerous issues listed below, the Corporation reserves all of its legal rights in connection with Mr. Smith and will consider any such measures as are appropriate on behalf of its shareholders to address potential misconduct, including through the courts if necessary.

REASONS FOR TERMINATION:

Mr. Smith was terminated for cause due to, among others, the following actions, all of which were detrimental to the Corporation and its shareholders:

  • He repeatedly ignored the instructions of the Board and acted against the Board’s specific direction;
  • He failed to comply with his duty of confidentiality and to comply with applicable legislation by disclosing non-public material information, including information about the December 31, 2020 private placement and the proposed business combination with ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (“ScoZinc”) (the “Transaction”);
  • He failed to comply with his duty of loyalty by repeatedly refusing to cooperate with the Board and management of Fancamp, and recently, by withholding information in his possession to management following him stepping down as president and CEO in August 2020; and
  • He failed to provide the services outlined in the consulting agreement; rather than acting for the Corporation, he acted against the interests of the Corporation by withholding information and not cooperating with management’s efforts, which resulted in delaying the technical review and causing setbacks and unnecessary costs to the Corporation

Peter Smith: Breach of Fiduciary Duty as a Director

Seite 1 von 6
Fancamp Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fancamp Announces Termination for Cause of Mr. Peter H. Smith’s Consulting Agreement; Provides Facts on Continued Misleading Statements from Activists VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has terminated the consulting agreement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Fancamp Announces 2021-22 Exploration Plan and Other Updates
11.03.21
Fancamp Update on Corporate Matters

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.04.21
465
Fancamp: in direkter Nähe zu NORONT!