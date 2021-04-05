 
Tattooed Chef Debuts Commercials in National Ad Campaign

6-Second and 15-Second Commercials to Air on Leading TV and Cable Networks, Connected TV, and Targeted Digital and Video Streaming

PARAMOUNT, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, debuts its first commercials in a national ad campaign. The commercials are part of the Company’s broader marketing strategy to increase Tattooed Chef’s brand awareness and support the Company’s distribution momentum in retailers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tattooed Chef’s first commercials,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “Launching a commercial is the natural next step to drive more awareness and excitement around the brand and products as we continue to gain distribution nationwide. We are revolutionizing plant-based eating - bringing a new voice to plant-based food through our innovative products and with an all-encompassing and welcoming approach to inviting consumers into the plant-based category.”

Produced by NitroC, Tattooed Chef’s commercials animate ingredients with live motion cinematography of the Company’s top-selling products including Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza, Mexican Style Street Corn, Cauliflower Mac & Cheese, Organic Acai Bowl, and Veggie Hemp Bowl. It is the first of its kind with a curated custom sound mnemonic using an antique tattoo coil gun, the sharpening of chef knives and an array of percussions with the accompaniment of the Tattooed Chef, Sarah Galletti, as the voice over.

The 6-second and 15-second commercials are now airing on a curated list of cable networks, connected TV, and digital media. The Company expects the commercials to reach over 80 million people seeking more plant-based eating options and will strategically use geo-targeting with digital media to build awareness in specific zip codes within a 10-mile radius of stores with distribution.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Natania Reed
tattooedchef@praytellagency.com

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
rachel@ulshir.com


