Tattooed Chef Debuts Commercials in National Ad Campaign

6-Second and 15-Second Commercials to Air on Leading TV and Cable Networks, Connected TV, and Targeted Digital and Video Streaming

PARAMOUNT, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, debuts its first commercials in a national ad campaign. The commercials are part of the Company’s broader marketing strategy to increase Tattooed Chef’s brand awareness and support the Company’s distribution momentum in retailers nationwide.



“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tattooed Chef’s first commercials,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “Launching a commercial is the natural next step to drive more awareness and excitement around the brand and products as we continue to gain distribution nationwide. We are revolutionizing plant-based eating - bringing a new voice to plant-based food through our innovative products and with an all-encompassing and welcoming approach to inviting consumers into the plant-based category.”