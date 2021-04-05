CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com . Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154307/e6379efbdd . Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register for the conference call may join on the day of the call using 1-877-506-3281 for domestic callers, +1-412-902-6677 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9657 for callers in Canada.

MALVERN, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on CubeSmart’s website for 15 days. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2021. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers, +1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9658 for callers in Canada. For callers accessing a telephonic replay, the conference number is 10154307.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,246 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

