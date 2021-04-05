 
CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154307/e6379efbdd.
  
Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register for the conference call may join on the day of the call using 1-877-506-3281 for domestic callers, +1-412-902-6677 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9657 for callers in Canada.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on CubeSmart’s website for 15 days. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2021. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers, +1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9658 for callers in Canada. For callers accessing a telephonic replay, the conference number is 10154307.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,246 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
Vice President, Finance
610-535-5700


