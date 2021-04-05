Wireless Telecom Group Adds C. Scott Gibson to Board of Directors as Vice Chairman

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ), (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of C. Scott Gibson to serve as an independent member and Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Company also announced the formation of a Board Strategy Oversight Committee which Mr. Gibson will chair and will include existing directors Mike Millegan and Mitch Herbets. The purpose of the committee will be to contribute to the Company’s long-term strategic planning, product and technology roadmap and research and development strategy. Furthermore, current Board members Joseph M. Manko Jr. and Joseph Garrity have announced they will not seek re-election to the Board at the next annual meeting of shareholders.



Alan Bazaar, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are pleased and excited to welcome Scott Gibson as Vice Chairman of the Board. His experience in the semiconductor industry and experience with telecommunications software solutions make him ideally suited to lead the Board’s Strategy Oversight Committee. Additionally, his experience on public boards and leading strategy development are expected to greatly contribute to our long-term planning and 5G solution development. I look forward to working with Scott as the Company addresses transformational growth opportunities, supported by 5G adoption and long-term secular investments. I also would like to thank Joseph Manko and Joseph Garrity for their invaluable contributions to the Board and the Company during their tenures.”

Mr. Gibson started his career at Intel Corporation serving as General Manager of Memory Components Operation. He then co-founded and served as President, and Co-CEO of Sequent Computer Systems, Inc., a computer systems company, which grew from a start-up to over $300 million in annual sales. Mr. Gibson also served on the Board of Radisys, a global leader of open technology telecommunications solutions, joining the Board in 1992 shortly after its start-up in 1987, and served as Chairman from 1992-2017, through its IPO, transitioning to his successor just ahead of the Company’s sale to Reliance in 2018. Mr. Gibson has spent more than the past five years serving on public company boards full-time. He is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company, a provider of water and wastewater distribution and natural gas services, and is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Pixelworks, a provider of video and pixel processing semiconductors and software. Mr. Gibson previously served as a director for several other technology companies including, Verigy Ltd. and TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc., which subsequently merged with RF Micro Devices, Inc. and became Qorvo, Inc. During Mr. Gibson’s Board oversight role, TriQuint / Quorvo grew from less than $20 million per year to over $3 billion in annual sales. Mr. Gibson serves as Trustee of St. John’s Health, and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. Mr. Gibson holds a B.S.E.E. and a M.B.A. from the University of Illinois.