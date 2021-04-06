 
Kruger Products Announces Price Increase in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), a company in which KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) holds a limited partnership interest, announced today that it will be increasing the price of its consumer branded and private label tissue products sold in Canada effective, July 5, 2021. The increase will be in the high single digits and is required to offset rapid and sustained cost increases of pulp and other commodities.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Forward Looking Information
Forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing information about KPLP's price increase of its Canadian consumer products. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, KPT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.   : Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not be achieved.

INFORMATION: INVESTORS:
François Paroyan Mike Baldesarra
SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs Director of Investor Relations
Kruger Products L.P.  KP Tissue Inc.
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca   IR@KPTissueinc.com


                 
                                       
                      

 


KP Tissue Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



