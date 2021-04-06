Knowledge AI signs a two-year distribution agreement worth a minimum sales target of USD 6 million in the United Arab Emirates

Stockholm, April 6, 2021 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. (“Knowledge AI”) has entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with Emirates Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC (“Emirates AI”) ( www.EAIT.com ) in the United Arab Emirates. Emirates AI will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in the UAE, which consists of seven Emirates including the Emirate of Dubai and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Knowledge AI and Emirates AI has agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years.



“Emirates AI Technologies is a very prominent and a powerful company in the UAE and we are privileged to be working with them. The UAE has always been a target market for us as the country is very serious about the AI technology. It is one of the few countries who established a dedicated Ministry of AI as well as the world’s first AI university, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.