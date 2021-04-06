Medivolve Subsidiary Collection Sites Provides March Sales Update With Total Sales of 20,574 Tests at an Average Price of $99 per Test

“March was another solid month of sales for Collection Sites with over 20,000 tests conducted across our network. Compared to a more substantial drop from January to February, we saw a steady state with testing demand remaining relatively stable over the month,” commented Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville. “As we continue to increase our offerings, including our new immunity tests, the AditxtScore , and through participation in government testing programs such as HRSA , we believe we can grow our testing numbers.”

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to provide a sales update for its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. During the month of March, Collection Sites realized the sale of 20,574 tests at an average selling price of $99 per test across its network. Approximately 59% of the sales were insurance pay, with the balance being cash sales. The Company continued to see the strongest demand for antigen tests, followed by antibody and then PCR tests.

Upcoming Corporate Webinar

Medivolve is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, on Thursday, April 15 at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Registration Link:

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville as he provides an overview on the Company's recent developments, including March sales numbers and new testing services that are being offered. Representatives from the maker of the AditxtScore COVID-19 immunity test will also join the webinar to share more details on their innovative technology. Collection Sites intends on leveraging its network of sites and large customer database to market these new services and launch a series of mobile clinics.

About the Collection Sites

