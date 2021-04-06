 
Magna’s Camera-Based Technology Helps Take the “Distracted” Out of Driving

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

  • Driver monitoring technology combines camera and interior mirror
  • Fully integrated, intelligent system detects, predicts and alerts distracted driver
  • Distracted driving related incidents are on the rise, emphasizes need for tech-based solutions

AURORA, Ontario, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of vehicle accidents around the world, Magna is combining its expertise in cameras and mirrors to help automakers make roads safer. Magna’s new Driver Monitoring System is an advanced technology that alerts drivers when they take their eyes off the road for too long.

The market-ready solution is integrated into an interior mirror and meets global regulations related to the detection of distracted driving. It utilizes proven camera-based technology to monitor the driver’s head, eye and body movement to detect distracted behavior, drowsiness and fatigue.

In addition, the technology accounts for normal driving actions, such as looking in the side-view mirrors. If distracted behavior is detected, the driver is alerted through customizable audible or visual notifications. Integrating the camera with the interior mirror provides the best unobstructed view to the driver and offers the best vantage point for additional occupant monitoring features. The system is scalable to also include features such as child presence detection, seat belt detection and identifying specific passengers to enable user preference memory settings.

“Magna’s Driver Monitoring System offers automakers and consumers a future-focused solution that addresses a significant societal issue – distracted driving,” said John O’Hara, President of Magna Mirrors and Electronics. “The system is a natural extension of our leadership expertise in cameras and mirror technology and demonstrates our systems-level approach that brings innovative solutions to industry challenges.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), marks each April as Distracted Driving Month and reminds us that distracted driving has become a leading cause of accidents and fatalities on U.S. roadways. NHTSA estimates that distracted driving killed 3,142 people in 2019, a 10% increase from 2018.

Magna’s flexible, full-systems approach allows driver monitoring technology to be easily integrated with an interior mirror or other vehicle structures utilizing a camera and electronic control unit, or camera and domain controller solution based on the varying needs of our customers.

ADAS, mirrors, cameras, distracted driving

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37437923-157d-4c32 ...


Wertpapier


