Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has received an additional $3.15 million in funding for a task order under its indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to provide continued development, evolution and deployment support for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) reference architecture program.

Iteris Receives $3.15 Million in Additional Task Order Funding from Federal Highway Administration to Support Nation’s Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding is being added to an existing three-year task order agreement, which was initiated in November 2020 and is part of a five-year IDIQ contract with a contract ceiling of up to $19.5 million. Under the agreement, Iteris will continue to support the evolution of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT) content to reflect changes in ITS, and connected and automated vehicle (CAV) developments. Iteris’ specialized consulting services will support statewide and regional ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and CAV preparedness through workshops, training and technical assistance. An important aspect of the program is alignment with and support for standards development activities, as well as international coordination of ITS architecture and standards concepts and approaches.

“We are pleased to announce the FHWA’s additional funding of Iteris’ continued development, evolution and deployment support for ARC-IT,” said Cliff Heise, vice president, federal and research programs, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “As connected and automated vehicle technologies become more advanced, it is vital that the United States continues to invest in preparations for the new realities that will be enhancing safety and mobility going into the next decade.”

Iteris has led the development and evolution of the U.S. ITS architecture reference over three decades, and initiated the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture in 2012. Combining the two architectures into ARC-IT provides transportation stakeholders with the architecture reference to collaboratively plan, deploy, and enhance their transportation systems to support ITS and CAV technologies. ARC-IT, its tool set and the deployment support available from the ITS Architecture Program facilitates the interoperability discussions needed to improve safety and mobility through CAV deployment.