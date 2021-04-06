 
ME2C Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Company Continues Patent Portfolio Monetization; Announces Development of Next-Generation Environmental Technologies

CORSICANA, TX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Entered into agreements with four major power producers and defendants named in initial litigation relating to ME2C patents; such agreements provide these parties a non-exclusive license to certain ME2C patents
  • Secured new supply agreement for mercury emissions capture business with large utility and current customer valued in excess of $2 million annually
  • Announced new breakthrough environmental technologies under development, including methane gas emissions capture, rare earth element extraction technologies, and water and soil remediation; pilot scale testing to begin with energy industry partners in the coming months
  • Secured multi-year contract extensions for mercury emissions capture business with two major utility customers
  • Rebranded trade name to ME2C Environmental to reflect the Company’s dedication more effectively in combatting climate change with a growing suite of proprietary emissions control technologies
  • Strengthened balance sheet by eliminating approximately $1.8 million in convertible debt

Corporate Update

“We concluded the year with significant momentum across our core business which continued into early 2021, having signed agreements between July 2020 and January 2021 with four major U.S. coal-fired power producers with the potential to produce substantial recurring revenue going forward,” said Richard MacPherson, President of ME2C Environmental. “These initial successes in our multi-pronged litigation strategy are a testament to the value that our patented technologies for mercury emissions bring to our partners’ operations and place us in a strong position to defend our patents with other utilities that we believe are benefitting from the ongoing use of our proprietary solutions. As we move through 2021, we will continue to monetize the value of our patents across the coal-fired industry, as well as with the remaining defendants in the refined coal sector named in our 2019 lawsuit.”

