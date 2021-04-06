 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 17/2021

 

                                                                                  Copenhagen, 6 April 2021

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 60,450 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-04-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 6,300 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-04-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

                                                        

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
 
The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.
 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Company AnnouncementNo. 17/2021                                                                                     Copenhagen, 6 April 2021 Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 1. …

