Sopra Steria Group Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From March 29th to April 2nd, 2021

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 1st April 2021:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted
average
price (EUR)

Total amount
(EUR)

01/04/2021

Transfer

67,680

N/A

N/A

Off-market transfer carried out under the delivery and final allotment, to the beneficiaries who meet all the conditions of the plan after application of the performance conditions, of the free performance shares of the plan LTI 2018 authorised by Sopra Steria's General Meeting of 22/06/2016 and decided on 16 February 2018. Delivery date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan (see page 236 of the 2020 Registration Document).

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

