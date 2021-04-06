 
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares

  Regulatory Release no. 10/2021
April 6, 2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

Reference is made to the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2020 that 1/3 of the total remuneration payable to the board of directors is paid in shares in Better Collective A/S.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a) Name
        Jens Bager
2. Reason for the notification
    a) Position/Status
        Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
    b) Initial notification/Amendment
        Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name
        Better Collective A/S
    b) LEI
        2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
        Identification code
        Shares
        ISIN DK0060952240
    b) Nature of the transaction
        Receipt of shares
    c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
SEK 242,386.21 1,229

    d) Aggregated information
        Aggregated volume 1,229 shares
        Price SEK 242,386.21
    e) Date of transaction
        March 23, 2021
    f)  Place of the transaction
        Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
   a) Name
       Todd Dunlap
2. Reason for the notification
   a) Position/Status
       Board member

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares   Regulatory Release no. 10/2021April 6, 2021 Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging …

