Hunting Events, Announcements Now Available on Go Hunt Hawaii

Beginning today, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Hunter Education program’s online tool, Go Hunt Hawaii, will debut new features, including a service for hunters who have graduated a basic hunter education class to enroll in advanced hunting events. The Go Hunt Hawaii service, developed in partnership with NIC Hawaii, can be accessed at https://gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov/ .

"We are excited to launch these new features on Go Hunt Hawaii,” said Darren Ogura, Acting Manager for the Hawaii Hunter Education Program. “This will enable us to help expand hunting education in Hawaii and help us communicate better with our hunters."

Events provide opportunities for hunters to continue their hunter education at a more advanced level. The agency will also have the ability to create class announcements, event announcements and general hunting announcements which help the agency provide up-to-date information to hunters.

The DLNR Go Hunt Hawaii service was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, a division of digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., and manager of eHawaii.gov.

About the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife

The mission of DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife is to responsibly manage and protect watersheds, native ecosystems, and cultural resources and provide outdoor recreation and sustainable forest products opportunities, while facilitating partnerships, community involvement and education.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii is a division of NIC Inc. and manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,800 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 402 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

