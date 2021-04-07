SalMar ASA Assigned A- Investment Grade Rating With a Stable Outlook From Nordic Credit Rating
Nordic Credit Rating has today assigned a first-time long-term issuer rating of A- with a stable outlook to SalMar ASA.
“The credit rating reflects SalMar’s strong profitability relative to its peer group, which is due to its cost-efficient production and excellent farming locations. The rating further reflects the company’s strong cash flow and moderate financial leverage.”
The rating report from Nordic Credit Rating will be published on 7 April 2021.
For further information, please contact
Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO
trine.romuld@salmar.no, +47 991 63 632
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
hakon.husby@salmar.no, +47 936 30 449
