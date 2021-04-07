J2 Global Completes One Acquisition and Two Divestitures in Q1 2021

The acquisition listed below grows J2’s global customer base, provides access to new markets and expands J2’s product lineup. The acquisition includes:

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that it completed one acquisition and two divestitures in the first quarter of 2021.

HowLongtoBeat (certain assets) Digital Media (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisition were not disclosed, and the financial impact to J2 Global is not expected to be material with respect to the acquisition.

In addition, J2 Global announced that it has sold City Numbers (divestiture - equity sale) and Callstream (divestiture - equity sale), both part of its United Kingdom Cloud Services business.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

