Mydecine Announces Four Lead Novel Drug Candidates and Prepares for Pre-IND Meetings with the FDA and Health Canada To Prepare For Human Clinical
DENVER, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed
to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, has announced its four lead novel drug candidates as the Company prepares for its
Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meetings with the FDA and Health Canada.
“Our first four novel drug candidates deliver on our long-term strategic road map for drug development with regular milestones that iteratively add value over time. By increasing the complexity of these compounds, we are increasing layers of patents applied, which in turn, also adds pharmaceutical value to the drug candidates,” said Joshua Bartch, Co-Founder and CEO, Mydecine Innovations Group. “The promise of these molecules is undeniable. By providing scalable, more stable compounds and delivery mechanisms for research and development, it means that new treatments for previously untreatable mental illnesses are close at hand.”
The four initial drug candidates include:
- MYCO - 001 is pure psilocybin from natural fungal sources. Its target uses include mid-to-late stage clinical trials.
- MYCO - 002 is an entactogenic compound that has been created with the goal of reducing harm and improving the safety profile vs. traditional MDMA.
- MYCO - 003 is a psilocybin-based formula with reduced anxiety potential, with the aim of removing the possibility of "bad trips," even with severely ill patients.
- MYCO - 004 is a patch delivered tryptamine compound. Properties include short duration (~2hours), transdermal, precision dosing and long-term compound stability. The target use is mid-to-late-stage clinical trials, taking advantage of current publicly-available data.
These drug candidates were developed with the research team at Mydecine, led by Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Mydecine, Rob Roscow, along with collaboration from Dr. Denton Hoyer, drug-discovery expert and Mydecine Scientific Advisory Board Member. Mydecine believes that these drug candidates are unique and patentable in the United States and Canada and has received advice from counsel confirming such belief.
