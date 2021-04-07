 
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07.04.2021   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced it will release first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Please dial (877) 407-0784 to access the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com, where a replay of the call will be available.

A replay will also be available beginning May 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, through May 20, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering the passcode 13718483. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same passcode.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Hudson Pacific Properties

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond Hudson Pacific’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect Hudson Pacific’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, Hudson Pacific disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Hudson Pacific’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Hudson Pacific’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by Hudson Pacific from time to time with the SEC.

09.03.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend