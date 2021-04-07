 
Valley Bank Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Highlights Response and Commitment to Communities during Tumultuous Year

NEW YORK, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, released Catalyst For Change, the Bank’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that highlights the Bank’s commitment to helping build stronger communities and to advance its mission to promote social and economic justice. To view the full report, click here or visit www.valley.com/CSR2020.

Here are a few highlights of our community support in 2020:

  • $3.6 Million in total charitable giving
  • $575,000 allocated across 14 food banks and food pantries throughout their geographic footprint
  • $2.5+ Million invested in COVID-19 related funds that support LMI organizations and businesses
  • ~13,000 businesses assisted with Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $2.3 Billion in funding
  • Development of the Community Pledge CD resulting in over $2 Million in support to 264 organizations throughout NY/NJ/FL/AL
  • 2,136 loans to small business in low- to moderate-income areas
  • Conducted Journey to Homeownership webinar program to educate customers
  • Expanded Valley’s Women in Business program
  • Hired a Chief Diversity Officer and launched the Valley Associate Resource Group (ARG) program to foster an inclusive culture

“For Valley, 2020 was a defining moment in our history as we lived up to our purpose and demonstrated the positive impact a bank can have on local communities,” said Bernadette Mueller, Executive Vice President and Chief CSR-CRA Officer. “Advocating for our communities and providing them the support they need to thrive is not only our responsibility, it defines our purpose as an organization. The events of the past year; a global pandemic, economic turmoil, political division and social and racial injustice -- all challenged us to come together as a society and organization to confront these issues.”

As local communities begin to recover from the effects of a global pandemic, Valley continues to expand its programs, community engagement opportunities and partnerships in 2021. Valley remains committed to its four CSR pillars which include promoting affordable homes, inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship, stimulating economic and community development and living its commitment to impactful local leadership.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Marc Piro
Senior Vice President
973-686-5461
mpiro@valley.com
   

