Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Julia Harman as Head of Corporate Banking

As Head of Corporate Banking, Ms. Harman will be responsible for directing Texas Capital Bank’s client coverage teams that serve the larger private and public companies within the bank’s footprint, as well as certain national industry verticals.

DALLAS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that Julia Harman has been appointed to the newly created position of Head of Corporate Banking, effective immediately. This appointment reflects the Company’s commitment to grow its C&I offering through broader and more tailored services for larger clients. Ms. Harman will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. and Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Ms. Harman joins Texas Capital Bank from Truist Financial Corporation where she most recently served as North Texas Regional President since 2019. Prior to that, she held various roles with SunTrust Bank and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, including serving as Market President of the North Texas region where she was responsible for the firm’s commercial banking expansion efforts in North Texas. She also served as a Managing Director within SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s corporate banking team. Ms. Harman brings significant expertise in corporate banking in working with mid- and large-cap companies.

Mr. Holmes said, “Julia is an experienced executive with a broad understanding of Texas’ corporate banking landscape and I’m excited to welcome her to the Texas Capital Bank team. In her prior roles, she has played an integral part in expanding commercial banking efforts while also gaining recognition for her civic and professional leadership. I am confident that Julia is the right individual to lead the corporate banking division of Texas Capital Bank as we continue to grow and enhance our offerings for our larger clients.”

John Sarvadi, Executive Managing Director of Middle Market Banking at Texas Capital Bank said, “Julia’s appointment to this newly created role signifies our commitment to bolstering our corporate banking presence and desire to build out a best-in-class commercial and industrial banking effort that serves all segments of the markets we serve. Julia has an accomplished history of exceptional judgment and strategic decision making while advising corporate clients. I look forward to welcoming her to Texas Capital Bank.”