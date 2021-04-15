 
DGAP-Adhoc HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q1 2021 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2021 guidance

HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q1 2021 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2021 guidance

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q1 2021 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2021 guidance

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 15 April 2021 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced a more favorable than expected customer growth during the first quarter of 2021 and continued high order rates.

Based on preliminary indications, consolidated revenue of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 1,435 million and approx. EUR 1,445 million (Q1 2020: EUR 699.1 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 1,173.9 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021).

Based on preliminary indications, the group's AEBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 155 million and approx. EUR 165 million (Q1 2020: EUR 63.1 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 128.5 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021).

Based on the strong performance in the first quarter of 2021, the Company increases its full year 2021 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 20% and 25% to now between 35% and 45%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth as of 15 April 2021 amounts to 22.7%. The Company also narrows its full year 2021 AEBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 9% and 12% to now between 10% and 12% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021: 10.9%).

