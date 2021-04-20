 
DGAP-Adhoc Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 22:31  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage

20-Apr-2021 / 22:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage

The Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that contrary to initial expectations, he will not be able to resume work as member and Chairman of the Management Board for the foreseeable future from a medical perspective. In accordance with contractual agreements, Mr Merkens will therefore retire from the Management Board, and from active service, with effect from 30 April 2021. The search for a successor - which was already expedited as a precautionary measure for this scenario - has reached an advanced stage. Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns, who have been acting as deputies to Mr Merkens to date, will continue to perform Mr Merkens' duties until further notice. In parallel to the search for a successor to the Chairman of the Management Board, as announced, the Supervisory Board also continues to concern itself with the size and composition of the entire Management Board. This process - which is geared towards optimising and streamlining the Board's structure - will already yield results during the next weeks.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1186899

 
End of Announcement

1186899  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


