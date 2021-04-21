Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Management change at Heliad - Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze resign their mandates by mutual agreement as of April 30, 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 21. April 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad") based in Frankfurt (ISIN DE000A0L1NN5) announces that the current managing directors Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze will resign from the management of Heliad Management GmbH by mutual agreement as of April 30, 2021.

The resignation of the management is related to the simultaneous resignation of the management board mandates of both at FinLab AG.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Volker Rofalski, would like to express his sincere thanks to the management team for their very successful work since taking up their mandate. Since Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze took over the management of Heliad, the company has developed excellently, which is reflected in particular in the results for the 2020 financial year. The Supervisory Board of the company wishes both of them all the best for their professional future.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

Contact

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

Grüneburgweg 18

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0

E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

