 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 14:57  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021

21-Apr-2021 / 14:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Business development FY 2021

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the period January to March 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of € 229.6 million in comparison with the previous year of € 154.9 million. The growth in sales was achieved in all of the Group's relevant markets. Significant sales increases were especially achieved by our cordless Power X-Change devices.

According to preliminary data the pre-tax yield amounts to around 7.5% (previous year: 5.2%).

Despite the very positive business development in the first three month of financial year 2021 the board of directors will not improve its forecast. A crucial factor are the current challenges resulting from a significant increase in freight rates due to shortage of freight resources. Prices for sea freight to the destination ports relevant for Einhell have multiplied compared to 2020. At the same time, raw material prices have risen significantly. Both factors will have an impact on the performance in 2021.

Landau/Isar, 21 April 2021

The Board of Directors

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187246

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187246  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187246&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Einhell Germany Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021 21-Apr-2021 / 14:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020
DGAP-News: Die HAEMATO AG konnte gemäß vorläufigem IFRS-Abschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ihren Umsatz ...
DGAP-News: ALBIS Leasing AG gibt Ergebnis für 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva Q1 2021 Zwischenbericht zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar startet weitreichende Kooperation mit Dachbegrünungs-Systemhersteller ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich eine 6-jährige Anleihe in Höhe von EUR 500 Mio. im Rahmen ...
Megawatt veranlasst geophysikalische Messung in British Columbia (Kanada)
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG veröffentlicht positive Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Carragelose gegen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender Hermann J. Merkens kehrt nicht zurück, Nachfolgesuche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Geschäftsentwicklung in 2021 (deutsch)
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Geschäftsentwicklung in 2021