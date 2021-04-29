EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection 29-Apr-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 29.04.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG has announced that the ASMALLWORLD Collection, its online hotel booking engine, now offers customers more than 1'000 of the world's best hotels: an increase of 400 from when the service went live in July 2020. This milestone follows the recently announced agreements with Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton and Shangri-La, all of which have welcomed ASMALLWORLD into their preferred travel agency programs, giving ASMALLWORLD access to their large hotel inventory.

Today, ASMALLWORLD announced that the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com ) , its online hotel booking engine, has expanded its offering to more than 1'000 hotels.

The ASMALLWORLD Collection focuses exclusively on the world's best hotels, while offering its customers extraordinary benefits like room upgrades and US$ 100 hotel credit at no extra cost. The service is open to ASMALLWORLD members as well as non-members.

The ASMALLWORLD Collection launched its services in July 2020 with 600 hotels. Since then, an additional 400 hotels have been added, offering customers more choices for existing destinations, as well as expanding the geographic reach of the Collection to new destinations.

Going forward, more hotels will be added on an ongoing basis to reach the near-term target of 1'200 hotels, which should be achieved towards the end of 2021.

"The ASMALLWORLD Collection now offers an incredible selection of the world's best hotels and with our exclusive 'ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate,' we offer our customers extra benefits at no additional cost. It really is now a fantastic offering just a few months after launch, and I am confident that this online travel business has the potential to become a significant contributor to our bottom line once global travel activity resumes," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.