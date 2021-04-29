 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.04.2021, 18:22  |  104   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection

29-Apr-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection

Zurich, 29.04.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG has announced that the ASMALLWORLD Collection, its online hotel booking engine, now offers customers more than 1'000 of the world's best hotels: an increase of 400 from when the service went live in July 2020. This milestone follows the recently announced agreements with Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton and Shangri-La, all of which have welcomed ASMALLWORLD into their preferred travel agency programs, giving ASMALLWORLD access to their large hotel inventory.

Today, ASMALLWORLD announced that the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com), its online hotel booking engine, has expanded its offering to more than 1'000 hotels.

The ASMALLWORLD Collection focuses exclusively on the world's best hotels, while offering its customers extraordinary benefits like room upgrades and US$ 100 hotel credit at no extra cost. The service is open to ASMALLWORLD members as well as non-members.

The ASMALLWORLD Collection launched its services in July 2020 with 600 hotels. Since then, an additional 400 hotels have been added, offering customers more choices for existing destinations, as well as expanding the geographic reach of the Collection to new destinations.

Going forward, more hotels will be added on an ongoing basis to reach the near-term target of 1'200 hotels, which should be achieved towards the end of 2021.

"The ASMALLWORLD Collection now offers an incredible selection of the world's best hotels and with our exclusive 'ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate,' we offer our customers extra benefits at no additional cost. It really is now a fantastic offering just a few months after launch, and I am confident that this online travel business has the potential to become a significant contributor to our bottom line once global travel activity resumes," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

Seite 1 von 3
ASMALLWORLD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customer more than 1,000 hotels to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection 29-Apr-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Covid-19 bremste das Wachstum der cyan AG im Geschäftsjahr 2020
MustGrow Biologics und NexusBioAg, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Univar Canada Ltd., geben ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Obotech Acquisition SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 200 million private placement and ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf EUR 18,50 bis EUR 24,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Versagung der Bestätigungsvermerke für Jahresfinanzbericht 2020 (HGB) und konsolidierten ...
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co startet mit bestem Quartalsergebnis seit über zwölf Jahren in das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.04.2021, 17:00 Uhr CET/CEST - CLIQ Digital führt virtuelle ...
hkp/// group Update: DAX-Vorstandsvergütung - zwei Exoten kippen das Gesamtbild
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Covid-19 bremste das Wachstum der cyan AG im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG bietet mit der ASMALLWORLD Collection nun mehr als 1'000 Hotels zur Buchung an (deutsch)
29.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG bietet mit der ASMALLWORLD Collection nun mehr als 1'000 Hotels zur Buchung an