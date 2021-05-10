EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance Press release: Leonteq and Glarner Kantonalbank announce cooperation 10-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 10 May 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) and Glarner Kantonalbank (GLKB) have reached a cooperation agreement for the marketing, distribution and administration of innovative private pension savings solutions.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, private pension investors in Switzerland are to be offered savings and investment solutions. In the context of the partnership between the two companies, Leonteq will act as the service and technology partner, while GLKB will contribute its extensive expertise in the areas of banking and digitalization.

The products will be administered on Leonteq's newly developed technology platform and digitally marketed via a new third-party company. Leonteq and GLKB will each hold 50% of the shares in that company once it is established.

Leonteq has worked with GLKB to develop a purely digital, innovative savings product that offers private pension investors the combination of a guarantee and an upside potential, as opposed to ongoing interest payments. This first joint product is expected to be launched by the end of 2021.

In this context, Leonteq's Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions (IWPS) business unit has created a new digital platform, SIGMA, for its partnership with banks in the area of savings solutions based on the existing platform for insurance companies. The SIGMA platform will make it possible to offer and administer savings products of this kind on an automated and scalable basis. In addition, Leonteq will operate a mobile app and a related website with easy navigation and digital onboarding.