 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.05.2021, 13:03  |  92   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year

10-May-2021 / 13:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 and the sustained restrictions on public life continued to have a considerable impact on Borussia Dortmund's operating business in the third quarter of the financial year. Consequently, the consolidated net loss for the past quarter of the financial year (1 January to 31 March 2021) amounted to EUR -18.8 million (prior-year quarter: profit of EUR 1.1 million). The consolidated net loss after taxes amounted to EUR -45.0 million in the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021 (prior-year period: profit of EUR 4.1 million). The year-on-year decline is attributable primarily to lower revenue due to the pandemic and a decrease of EUR 29.2 million in net transfer income to EUR 9.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 39.0 million).

The preliminary figures for the Q3 quarterly report as at 31 March 2021 are as follows.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 85.8 million in the third quarter of financial year 2020/2021 (prior-year quarter: EUR 134.4 million) and EUR 276.1 million on a cumulative basis over the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 431.8 million). Borussia Dortmund recorded a decrease of EUR 59.1 million, or 18.7%, in consolidated revenue to EUR 257.3 million in the first three quarters of the year (prior-year period: EUR 316.4 million). Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 80.0 million in the third quarter of the financial year (prior-year period: EUR 79.8 million).

Seite 1 von 3


Borussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year 10-May-2021 / 13:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec kehrt in erstem Halbjahr 2020/21 zu deutlichem Umsatzwachstum zurück
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Veränderungen im Management und setzt neues Wachstumsziel
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Nachhaltiges Wachstum und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Sehr guter Start in das neue Jahr
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in ...
DGAP-News: Symrise signs € 500 million sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong start into 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
EQS-News: Relief und Applied Pharma Research (APR) unterzeichnen verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb ...
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:23 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stabil bei 15 400 Punkten
15:18 Uhr
Corona lässt Minus bei Borussia Dortmund wachsen
14:50 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt Ruhepause ein - Blicke weiter auf Rekordhoch
13:22 Uhr
Borussia Dortmund: Verlust weitet sich aus
13:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal (Q3) 2020/2021 (deutsch)
13:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal (Q3) 2020/2021
12:09 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax-Erholung macht eine Pause - Blicke weiter auf Rekordhoch
10:12 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax leichter - Blicke weiter auf Rekordhoch
08:21 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Rekordhoch naht dank nachlassender Zinssorgen
09.05.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende