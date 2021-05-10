DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year



10-May-2021 / 13:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 and the sustained restrictions on public life continued to have a considerable impact on Borussia Dortmund's operating business in the third quarter of the financial year. Consequently, the consolidated net loss for the past quarter of the financial year (1 January to 31 March 2021) amounted to EUR -18.8 million (prior-year quarter: profit of EUR 1.1 million). The consolidated net loss after taxes amounted to EUR -45.0 million in the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021 (prior-year period: profit of EUR 4.1 million). The year-on-year decline is attributable primarily to lower revenue due to the pandemic and a decrease of EUR 29.2 million in net transfer income to EUR 9.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 39.0 million).

The preliminary figures for the Q3 quarterly report as at 31 March 2021 are as follows.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 85.8 million in the third quarter of financial year 2020/2021 (prior-year quarter: EUR 134.4 million) and EUR 276.1 million on a cumulative basis over the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 431.8 million). Borussia Dortmund recorded a decrease of EUR 59.1 million, or 18.7%, in consolidated revenue to EUR 257.3 million in the first three quarters of the year (prior-year period: EUR 316.4 million). Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 80.0 million in the third quarter of the financial year (prior-year period: EUR 79.8 million).