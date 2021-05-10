DGAP-Adhoc CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger as new Chief Executive Officer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger as new Chief Executive Officer
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) appointed Dr Karsten Wildberger with effect from August 1, 2021 as a member of the Management Board and also appointed him as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Labour Director of CECONOMY. By mutual agreement with Dr Bernhard Düttmann, his appointment as CEO of CECONOMY will be terminated at the same time. Dr Karsten Wildberger will also assume the role of CEO of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
10-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7225
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1194769
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1194769 10-May-2021 CET/CEST
