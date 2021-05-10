 
CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger as new Chief Executive Officer

CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger as new Chief Executive Officer

10-May-2021
CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Karsten Wildberger as new Chief Executive Officer

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) appointed Dr Karsten Wildberger with effect from August 1, 2021 as a member of the Management Board and also appointed him as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Labour Director of CECONOMY. By mutual agreement with Dr Bernhard Düttmann, his appointment as CEO of CECONOMY will be terminated at the same time. Dr Karsten Wildberger will also assume the role of CEO of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH.


Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
Wertpapier


