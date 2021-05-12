DGAP-Adhoc Mynaric and SpaceLink sign term sheet on sale of laser communication products and expansion of product portfolio
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
May 12th, 2021, Washington, D.C. - Mynaric and SpaceLink today signed a term sheet for the sale of more than 40 laser communication products to SpaceLink and outlining the expansion of Mynaric's product portfolio to support satellites in medium Earth orbit (MEO). The sale of laser communication products will comprise new optical inter-satellite links (OISL) terminals for satellites in MEO as well as additional units of Mynaric's CONDOR terminals for satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). The terms also include an option for the sale of additional terminals subject to SpaceLink's expansion of its constellation. SpaceLink plans to utilize these terminals for its data relay satellite constellation serving commercial and government customers. The parties intend to negotiate in good faith a definitive agreement in the coming weeks.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1195894
