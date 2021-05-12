 
DGAP-Adhoc Mynaric and SpaceLink sign term sheet on sale of laser communication products and expansion of product portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.05.2021, 13:53  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Mynaric and SpaceLink sign term sheet on sale of laser communication products and expansion of product portfolio

12-May-2021 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

May 12th, 2021, Washington, D.C. - Mynaric and SpaceLink today signed a term sheet for the sale of more than 40 laser communication products to SpaceLink and outlining the expansion of Mynaric's product portfolio to support satellites in medium Earth orbit (MEO). The sale of laser communication products will comprise new optical inter-satellite links (OISL) terminals for satellites in MEO as well as additional units of Mynaric's CONDOR terminals for satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). The terms also include an option for the sale of additional terminals subject to SpaceLink's expansion of its constellation. SpaceLink plans to utilize these terminals for its data relay satellite constellation serving commercial and government customers. The parties intend to negotiate in good faith a definitive agreement in the coming weeks.

12-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1195894

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1195894  12-May-2021 CET/CEST

