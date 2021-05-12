EANS-Adhoc AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Management Board proposes paying a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the financial year 2020/21
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.05.2021, 14:15 | 74 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
12.05.2021
Leoben - The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of
the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the
financial year 2020/21 (PY: EUR 0.25 per share) to the 27th Annual General
Meeting on 8 July 2021.
AT&S pursues a transparent dividend policy based on investment cycles and profit
for the year. This proposal for the distribution of profits reflects the
positive development in the past financial year and the upcoming investments in
additional capacities and new technologies.
The annual results for the financial year 2020/21 will be published on 18 May
2021 and the Annual Report on 10 June 2021.
Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4913796
OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
12.05.2021
Leoben - The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of
the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the
financial year 2020/21 (PY: EUR 0.25 per share) to the 27th Annual General
Meeting on 8 July 2021.
AT&S pursues a transparent dividend policy based on investment cycles and profit
for the year. This proposal for the distribution of profits reflects the
positive development in the past financial year and the upcoming investments in
additional capacities and new technologies.
The annual results for the financial year 2020/21 will be published on 18 May
2021 and the Annual Report on 10 June 2021.
Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4913796
OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: AT&S - neuer Thread wie gewünscht
|Diskussion: AT&S - Faktenthread
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0