--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dividend Announcements/Distribution12.05.2021Leoben - The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval ofthe Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for thefinancial year 2020/21 (PY: EUR 0.25 per share) to the 27th Annual GeneralMeeting on 8 July 2021.AT&S pursues a transparent dividend policy based on investment cycles and profitfor the year. This proposal for the distribution of profits reflects thepositive development in the past financial year and the upcoming investments inadditional capacities and new technologies.The annual results for the financial year 2020/21 will be published on 18 May2021 and the Annual Report on 10 June 2021.Further inquiry note:AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktiengesellschaftGerda Königstorfer, Director Investor RelationsMobile: +43 676 89555925Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.netend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktiengesellschaftFabriksgasse 13A-8700 Leobenphone: 03842 200-0FAX:mail: ir@ats.netWWW: www.ats.netISIN: AT0000969985indexes: ATX GP, ATX, WBI, VÖNIXstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4913796OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf

