 
checkAd

EANS-Adhoc AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Management Board proposes paying a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the financial year 2020/21

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.05.2021, 14:15  |  74   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Announcements/Distribution
12.05.2021

Leoben - The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of
the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the
financial year 2020/21 (PY: EUR 0.25 per share) to the 27th Annual General
Meeting on 8 July 2021.

AT&S pursues a transparent dividend policy based on investment cycles and profit
for the year. This proposal for the distribution of profits reflects the
positive development in the past financial year and the upcoming investments in
additional capacities and new technologies.

The annual results for the financial year 2020/21 will be published on 18 May
2021 and the Annual Report on 10 June 2021.




Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4913796
OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t


AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AT&S - neuer Thread wie gewünscht

Diskussion: AT&S - Faktenthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Management Board proposes paying a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for the financial year 2020/21 - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Dividend …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
TUI erwartet starke Urlaubssaison 2021: TUI-Online-Buchungen steigen: 56 Prozent im ersten Halbjahr
Schwere Vorwürfe gegen Paketdienstleister UPS am Flughafen Köln/Bonn
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: Wienerberger's strong Q1 2021 performance exceeds expectations
Camunda bahnt neue Wege mit skalierbarer SaaS-Lösung zur Prozessautomatisierung
Surge Copper durchschneidet 830 Meter mit 0,38 % Cu Äq. und 378 Meter mit 0,40 % Cu Äq. ...
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Oberbank AG / Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung
EANS-News: ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST Q1 2021: Verbesserte Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung im ersten Quartal
Gerechtigkeit in Krisenzeiten - Fairer Handel wird noch wichtiger / Leichtes Umsatzplus 2020 | aktuelle Lage | Klimaschwerpunkt: #ClimateJusticeNow (FOTO)
Titel
Beleuchtungsaktion Huntington 2021 / Wahrzeichen leuchten für unheilbare Erbkrankheit
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
TUI erwartet starke Urlaubssaison 2021: TUI-Online-Buchungen steigen: 56 Prozent im ersten Halbjahr
Glasfaserforum 2021: Stadtwerke sind unverzichtbare Partner beim Glasfaserausbau (FOTO)
Exporte von Rohholz im Jahr 2020 um 42,6 % gestiegen
Paukenschlag im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler / Manipulation der Motoren für ...
CoinGate gewinnt die Auszeichnung "Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe ...
Bauwirtschaft in Sorge: Lieferengpässe bei Baumaterialien bedrohen Bautätigkeit
Axia Best Managed Companies Award: Diese 23 Mittelständler zählen 2021 zu den Besten der Besten
Titel
Energiedienstleister Schuster & Sohn bringt HEION CLEAN DIESEL auf die Straße (VIDEO)
Digitale Schnelltestlösung mit App für Unternehmen / Organisation, Dokumentation und ...
4ARTechnologies - Marktführer im Bereich Kunst-Sicherheit und -Digitalisierung entwickelt den ...
"Vorsätzliche, sittenwidrige Schädigung": Bitteres Urteil für Daimler in Stuttgart (Az: 7 O 224/20)
CSR-Richtlinie: Heute beginnt eine neue Ära in der Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung
BIRKENSTOCK investiert zusätzliche Mittel in Höhe von 1,8 Mio. EUR in die Modernisierung ...
Im Sinne der geschädigten Verbraucher: Oberlandesgericht Köln verwirft erstinstanzliches Urteil im Daimler-Abgasskandal! (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Intention to Withdraw from the Vienna Stock Exchange - ATTACHMENT
Neue App für Corona Kontaktdatenerfassung
Siemens Energy und Messer Group kooperieren bei integriertem Hub-Konzept für die ...
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:56 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellscha (deutsch)
08.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 18/21