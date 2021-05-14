 
EANS-Adhoc XB Systems sees its leading esports betting brand BUFF.bet secure EGR Awards 2021 nomination - IMAGE

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.05.2021, 13:15  |  43   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marketing
14.05.2021

Frankfurt am Main - BUFF.bet the market leading eSports betting brand of XB
Systems, has been nominated for the innovation in esports award, in the upcoming
EGR Awards 2021.
The nomination sees XB Systems take its place in one of the most prestigious
events in the gaming industry worldwide, which recognizes the achievements of
major industry operators across betting, gaming software and esports.
BUFF.bet gained its nomination after being selected by an independent jury of
experts and will compete with the top names in the industry, such as Betway,
Parimatch and Pinnacle for this award. This year, the EGR B2B Awards will have a
hybrid format. Two days of virtual content on July 6 and 7 are paired with a
face-to-face event on July 7 at London's York Lawns in Regents Park, allowing
the industry to congregate for the first time in nearly 18 months.
Commenting on the nomination, Daniel Miller Jochem, CEO of XB Systems,
explained:
"Being nominated for such a prestigious EGR Award is recognition for the amazing
and innovative work that our team has done within the esports betting space.
It's one more step on the journey towards our goal of becoming the leading
esports betting operator globally"

-Ends-
About XB Systems AG:
XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in
software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users
state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.
With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to
achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the
company here: www.xb.systems [http://www.xb.systems/]




Further inquiry note:
Russ Stevens
press@xb.systems
Tel: +49 251 981156 7552

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Pictures with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/10678084/0/10724128/v2.jpg

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4914931
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

