Frankfurt am Main - BUFF.bet the market leading eSports betting brand of XBSystems, has been nominated for the innovation in esports award, in the upcomingEGR Awards 2021.The nomination sees XB Systems take its place in one of the most prestigiousevents in the gaming industry worldwide, which recognizes the achievements ofmajor industry operators across betting, gaming software and esports.BUFF.bet gained its nomination after being selected by an independent jury ofexperts and will compete with the top names in the industry, such as Betway,Parimatch and Pinnacle for this award. This year, the EGR B2B Awards will have ahybrid format. Two days of virtual content on July 6 and 7 are paired with aface-to-face event on July 7 at London's York Lawns in Regents Park, allowingthe industry to congregate for the first time in nearly 18 months.Commenting on the nomination, Daniel Miller Jochem, CEO of XB Systems,explained:"Being nominated for such a prestigious EGR Award is recognition for the amazingand innovative work that our team has done within the esports betting space.It's one more step on the journey towards our goal of becoming the leadingesports betting operator globally"-Ends-About XB Systems AG:XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing insoftware development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer usersstate-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated toachieving excellence for its customers and users alike.