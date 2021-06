Drew Hamer von Velodyne Lidar wird als Finalist bei den Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards nominiert

Velodyne Lidar Chief Financial Officer Drew Hamer has been named a finalist in the Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards. Hamer was recognized for his central role in Velodyne’s raising $70 million from strategic investors, leading the company through the COVID-19 economic downturn with a combination of loans and asset sales, and guiding the company through a SPAC merger that raised $419 million which fully capitalized its balance sheet. Velodyne is the world’s first public pure-play lidar company. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)