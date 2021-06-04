 
BeiGene Presents Clinical Data from Two Pivotal Trials of Tislelizumab at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced clinical data from two pivotal trials of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2021), including the Phase 3 RATIONALE 302 trial of tislelizumab compared to chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous carcinoma (ESCC) and the pivotal Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab in patients with previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch-repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors. ASCO 2021 takes place virtually on June 4-8, 2021.

“We are delighted to share the promising results from two pivotal trials of tislelizumab at this year’s ASCO, RATIONALE 302 in ESCC and a pivotal Phase 2 trial in MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, which we plan to discuss with health authorities,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “We and our collaborator Novartis are committed to advancing tislelizumab in a broad global clinical program both as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer therapeutics. We hope that, with a growing body of clinical evidence, tislelizumab can become a meaningful immunotherapy that can potentially benefit more patients worldwide.”

Primary Results of RATIONALE 302 Trial of Tislelizumab vs. Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, open-label, multicenter global Phase 3 trial (NCT03430843) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab when compared to investigator’s choice chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS) in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population; a key secondary endpoint is OS in patients with high PD-L1 expression (defined as visually-estimated combined positive score [vCPS] ≥10%); and other secondary endpoints include progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), and safety. A total of 512 patients were enrolled in the trial in 11 countries or regions across Asia, Europe, and North America, randomized 1:1 to either the tislelizumab arm or the chemotherapy arm (investigator’s choice of paclitaxel, docetaxel, or irinotecan).

