Six Flags to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference - Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Webcast starts at 9:55 AM ET

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference – Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Webcast starts at 1:05 PM ET

Live webcasts are available at investors.sixflags.com. Replays of the webcasts and any presentations used will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website.