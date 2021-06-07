 
Spirit AeroSystems Named Exclusive Nacelle Provider for Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X Engine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Rolls-Royce to design and build the next generation of slim-line nacelles for the company’s newest engine, the Pearl 10X. The company’s brand new, ready-for-assembly ultra-slim nacelle improves laminar flow to improve aircraft performance and acoustic impedance. The Rolls‑Royce work is another example of Spirit’s diversification strategy to grow its presence in the business jet market.

“Leveraging our decades of manufacturing experience with metallic and composite structures, Spirit is diversifying our business to bring innovative products to business jet customers, and our program with Rolls-Royce is a great example of that work,” said Katie Wesbrooks, Senior Director of Business & Regional Jets and Strategic Programs at Spirit AeroSystems. “We’re excited to embark on this new program with Rolls-Royce as we continue to advance programs within the business jet market.”

The Pearl 10X is a highly powerful and efficient engine, enabling operators to travel ultra-long distances at nearly the speed of sound for outstanding airport accessibility. For production, Spirit will leverage its composite and fabrication capabilities at its Wichita facility to support the program. Spirit will provide competitive aerostructures with kits that Rolls-Royce can seamlessly install during final assembly, helping to speed up processes.

As a significant provider of engine strut and nacelle products for all kinds of aircraft, Spirit learned from its work on the BR725, a Rolls-Royce engine, to create process improvements to confidently produce the volume of nacelles required for the new Pearl 10X program. The company applied advanced digital design techniques to continue to advance the affordability of robotic manufacturing and industrialization.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

