SmartMetric, the Maker of Fingerprint Biometric Credit and Debit Cards, Says Nearly 1 Billion Chip Payments Cards Added From 2019 to End of 2020 Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 19:05   

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly 1 billion chip-based credit and debit card were issued from 2019 to the end of 2020 adding to a cumulative total of chip-based credit and debit cards nearing 11 billion issued cards in circulation.

SmartMetric is the inventor and manufacturer of electronics that fit inside credit and debit cards, making what is arguably the world's leading credit and debit card fingerprint biometric platform for the credit card industry.

The SmartMetric fingerprint scanning technology inside the card allows the user to secure their credit card using their own fingerprint. It also allows payment networks to be confident that the person making the transaction is indeed the person to whom the card has been issued.

Fingerprint biometric secured credit and debit cards by SmartMetric have been designed around the chip that has now become the standard on newly issued cards within the credit and debit card industry. Touching a small sensor on the cards surface causes a fingerprint scan that reads and matches the card users’ fingerprint in less than a second. Following a fingerprint match the cards surface chip is then activated allowing the card to work in a card reader at a point-of-sale terminal or ATM.

Touch and store read once technology, developed by SmartMetric for its biometric card, allows mass card issuing financial institutions to issue their cards direct to consumers without the need for consumers to come into a bank branch. This is an important feature of the SmartMetric biometric card since most new card issuance, particularly in the USA, is done via the mail.

SmartMetric is a USA-based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending surrounding its biometric card technology.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

1 Data Source: 10 Billion and Counting: What the Latest EMV Chip Data Means for Global Payments - EMVCo

EMV is a registered trademark of EMVCo

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Disclaimer

