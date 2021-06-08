 
checkAd

EQS-News From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape a post-COVID-19 world

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 10:01  |  105   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Research Update
From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape a post-COVID-19 world

08.06.2021 / 10:01

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Swiss Re!
Long
Basispreis 77,83€
Hebel 12,11
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 92,92€
Hebel 11,53
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

  • COVID-19 to worsen income inequality; growth in the global middle class slowed and poverty levels rose in 2020
  • Government support programmes have kept alive unviable zombie companies, leading to increased credit and financial market risks
  • Electric vehicles and other decarbonised means of transport can cut up to 24% of current CO2 emissions from fuel combustion
  • SONAR report identified emerging technological risks around biased product testing and restarting dormant industries

Zurich, 8 June 2021 - As the COVID-19 crisis continues to play a defining role in the lives of millions of people across the world, Swiss Re's SONAR 2021: New Emerging Risks Insights identified the threats that will shape the future post-COVID-19 risk landscape. These emerging risks range from the unintended consequences of government interventions through to the dangers of restarting under-maintained industrial facilities. The report also highlighted the urgent need to decarbonise the global economy, especially in the area of urban transport.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Risk Officer Patrick Raaflaub said: "When COVID-19 emerged in late 2019, few could have predicted the magnitude of its impact. Many of the actions taken to mitigate the pandemic have themselves created new risks, from the widening inequality gap to the dangers of restarting under-maintained industrial operations. As re/insurers, it is essential that we have the best possible understanding of these emerging risks. It is also important to remain vigilant on the emerging risks that are already known - especially regarding climate change - as these will impact us for years to come."

Seite 1 von 6
Swiss Re Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape a post-COVID-19 world EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Research Update From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape a post-COVID-19 world 08.06.2021 / 10:01     COVID-19 to worsen income inequality; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:24 Uhr
Japans Olympia-Ministerin: Verschiebung der Spiele wäre schwierig
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
28.05.21
Premierminister Johnson: Olympia kann ungefährdet stattfinden
27.05.21
Olympia-Stadt Tokio vor erneuter Verlängerung des Notstands
22.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 20/21
21.05.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Neutral'
17.05.21
RBC belässt SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Outperform'
17.05.21
JPMORGAN belässt SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Overweight'
15.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 19/21
14.05.21
Japan weitet vor Olympia Corona-Notstand aus