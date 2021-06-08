 
Kopin Receives Additional $1.6 Million Order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of high resolution microdisplays for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announced it has received an approximately $1.6 million follow-on order of its high-brightness liquid crystal display for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. With the F-35 scheduled for production through 2030, Kopin expects additional orders over the life of the program.

The F-35, the world’s most advanced jet fighter, is a family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, day and night stealth, multirole combat aircraft. The jet is designed to perform both air superiority and strike missions while also providing electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Much of the functionality is enabled through an advanced extreme augmented reality (AR) helmet, which provides the pilot with vast quantities of flight, tactical, and sensor information for advanced situational awareness, precision and safety. The extensive functionality and extreme conditions require unique display technology and Kopin is the sole supplier to this production program.

The largest procurement program in the Department of Defense (DOD), the F-35 strike fighter aircraft is being procured in different configurations for multiple arms of the DOD, including the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy. Kopin has been the sole-supplier of microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets since the program inception providing thousands of displays, to-date.

“This follow-on order extends our backlog of scheduled deliveries into the first quarter of 2022, providing good visibility for our manufacturing plan,” stated Bill Maffucci, the Company’s Vice President of Government Programs. “As the sole provider of displays to the F-35 production program, we benefit from our strong relationship with the DOD in obtaining valuable feedback, which we leverage to continuously improve our display technology. These enhancements have implications for the F-35 program as well as many future opportunities with the military as well as enterprise customers. ”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

