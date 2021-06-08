 
Applied DNA Sciences and A&E Introduce Anti-Counterfeiting Technology for Sustainable Sewing Threads

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:00   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and American & Efird, (A&E), the world’s foremost thread manufacturer, today announced A&E’s INTEGRITY advanced identification thread technology is available for its ECO100 recycled sewing thread line. Utilizing Applied DNA Sciences’ CertainT molecular-based technology, A&E’s introduction of INTEGRITY ECO100, a sustainable and secure thread, provides an innovative and economical solution for brands to authenticate and validate their products anywhere within the supply chain by way of a common component – sewing thread.

A&E’s INTEGRITY ECO100 identification thread line is produced with 100% recycled fiber and combines the technology of Applied DNA Sciences’ proprietary CertainT with Beacon platform. This innovation can authenticate a brand’s products and components by using the Beacon technology for a quick, in-the-field optical verification and, when needed, by using a portable qPCR test for a forensic analysis of the molecular tag.

Australian celebrity designer, Sara Caverley, will use A&E’s ECO100 thread products, imbued with INTEGRITY and CertainT, in her namesake footwear brand, CAVERLEY, to ensure supply chain security and authenticity.

Ms. Caverley noted, “During my time as a designer, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of supply chain security. It is essential that CAVERLEY products are produced with sustainable components that can be traced throughout their supply chain while ensuring we are delivering the very best to our customers. A&E’s ECO100 recycled sewing threads provide tangible proof of the one-of-a-kind leather and luxury trimmings used in our products.”

“Our customers are hyper-aware of the detrimental effects of counterfeit products, from lost sales to the potential loss of brand equity. It’s a real and global threat,” said Chris Alt, Executive Vice President, A&E. “Our expansion of INTEGRITY secure thread technology developed with Applied DNA Sciences is a natural progression for us to address our customers’ needs and extend our brand protection solutions.”

“INTEGRITY thread protects the brand, as well as supply chains, at a time when security and sustainability are extremely important. We are helping to ensure that customers can meet their supply chain traceability and sustainability goals,” said Wayne Buchen, Vice President, Strategic Sales, Applied DNA Sciences.

