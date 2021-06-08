 Entravision Announces Participation in the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference June 16-17, 2021. Management will be presenting on Wednesday, June 16th, and hosting investor meetings on Thursday, June 17th.

Entravision’s presentation will be webcasted on the conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT / 5:00 a.m. PT on June 16th. The live audio webcast and replay can also be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.