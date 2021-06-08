Microvast and Gaussin Partner to Accelerate the Transition to Zero-Emission Transportation

Microvast, a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles that recently announced a planned business combination with Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB), has been nominated by Gaussin (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU - FR0013495298) for its next generation skateboard road truck platform.

Microvast battery solution for Gaussin's full electric and hydrogen skateboard truck platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Gaussin is a pioneer in the design and assembly of electric and fuel cell vehicles in transport and logistics industry. Both companies have announced the partnership to integrate Microvast's new generation of batteries for electric and hydrogen skateboard applications of Gaussin.

Microvast joins force with Gaussin in developing zero-emission next-gen skateboard truck platform

Today, Microvast was officially announced as battery supplier of Gaussin to power its new electric and hydrogen trucks. Both companies will collaborate to develop series of new skateboard road trucks, which can be deployed for multiple purposes in the logistics and transport field.

With its vertical integration capabilities, Microvast can provide a wide choice of different cell chemistries in its standard battery packs, which can fulfill the diversified technical requirements in terms of power, energy density and cycle life. The high-level modularity of Microvast batteries gives Gaussin great flexibility in vehicle design. Microvast believes that the excellent fast-charging capability, high energy density and outstanding safety features of Microvast battery solutions can meet the surging demand from major logistics players to shorten the charging duration and prolong the charging interval.

The skateboard for road trucks, a revolution in the field of clean and intelligent transport of goods

Gaussin launched in April 2021 the first “skateboard” in the world for class 8 road trucks, tractor or carrier from 18t to 44t, hydrogen or all-electric, a rolling, versatile and modular platform intended for the various market players.

The solution is aimed at traditional truck manufacturers as well as new entrants, body builders and other market players in autonomous navigation software area. More broadly, the skateboard road truck platform targets all players wishing to access a hydrogen and electric platform for clean and intelligent transport.