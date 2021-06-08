Macy’s, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Summit at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The following week, Mr. Mitchell will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.