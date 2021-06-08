Macy’s, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Summit at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
The following week, Mr. Mitchell will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Media and investors may access a live audio webcast of both presentations at www.macysinc.com/investors on their respective dates. A replay of each webcast will also be available on the company’s website.
About Macy’s, Inc.
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006039/en/Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare