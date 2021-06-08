 
checkAd

Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 358% Three-Year ROI for Organizations Using Elastic Observability and Security Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:53  |  96   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Elastic, The Total Economic Impact of Elastic Observability and Security Solutions.

The study reveals that organizations using Elastic’s Security and Observability solutions realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 358% over a three-year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months.

The new study concluded customers using Elastic saw quantified benefits of $19 million, consisting of reduced operations and monitoring labor costs, developer labor savings, reduced risk of data breach, and reduced infrastructure and licensing costs.

The study further demonstrated that after implementing Elastic’s Observability and Security solutions, customers improved the efficiency of their development and security teams, increasing time-to-value benefits due to faster application delivery while reducing security operations costs.

Additionally, organizations using Elastic for observability and security found the following benefits:

  • Up to 10X performance improvement and 75% reduction in licensing costs: Elastic customers found up to 10X performance improvement with Elastic’s data ingestion and query response times when using less expensive storage devices, and licensing cost savings of up to 75% versus the prior SIEM solution cost when combined with the use of alternative storage methods.
  • $5.9 million in reduced infrastructure and licensing costs: Elastic customers using both Observability and Security solutions were able to reduce SIEM tools licensing costs significantly compared to their previous tools for the same data volume, and reduce storage costs by 25% by moving to less expensive storage.
  • $6.5 million in savings due to data breach risk reduction: Elastic Security customers were able to reduce their risk of a data breach by 40% over three years as a result of additional data sources and detection rules, and improved monitoring and root cause analysis.
  • Nearly $2.1 million in reduced operations monitoring labor costs: Elastic Observability customers were able to reallocate 33% of their monitoring team with only 50% of the resources needed compared to their previous solution, facilitated by seamless data integration, shortened development cycles, and improved resource efficiency.
  • $3.1 million in developer labor savings: Elastic Observability customers were able to save time when using Elastic for application development, testing, and debugging while building more stable applications and controlling resource consumption.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “As customers modernize their security and observability operations they need to balance cost and complexity with time to value and ease of use,” said Paul Appleby, President Worldwide Field Operations, Elastic. “We believe Forrester’s analysis highlights how the speed and scale of Elastic saves customers time and money while making it easier to prevent cyber security threats and evolve their observability posture. When a customer brings all of its people, data, and systems into one place, the value they receive from their investment rises exponentially.”

Methodology:

Forrester Consulting interviewed Elastic customers to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and opportunities associated with using the Elastic Observability and Security solutions. The firm then designed a composite organization and financial model based on those interviews to construct a framework for prospective customers to evaluate the potential financial impact of Elastic on their organizations.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 358% Three-Year ROI for Organizations Using Elastic Observability and Security Solutions Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Elastic, The Total Economic Impact of Elastic Observability and Security …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Elastic Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
27.05.21
Elastic Announces Osquery Management Integration for Unified Data Analysis to Address Cyber Threats
27.05.21
Elastic Announces Support for Dropbox Paper, New Precision Tuning API, and Enhanced Custom Source APIs in Elastic Enterprise Search
26.05.21
Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.05.21
Elastic Introduces Native Microsoft Azure Integration, Fleet Server, and Enhanced APM Workflows in Elastic Observability
26.05.21
Elastic Announces the General Availability of the New Frozen Tier, Enhanced Analyst Experience With Schema on Read, and First-Party Integration With Microsoft Azure
25.05.21
Elastic Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
21.05.21
SUSE-Aktie: Der neue Star am offenen Börsenhimmel
18.05.21
Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, June 2, 2021
14.05.21
Swimlane und Elastic stellen in partnerschaftlicher Zusammenarbeit einen erweiterbaren Rahmen für Sicherheitsbetriebsteams bereit