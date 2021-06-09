 
GeoPark Announces Appointment of an Independent Chair and Nomination of a New Independent Director to Its Board

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced the appointment of an independent chair and the nomination of a new independent member of the Board for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“Annual Meeting”), to be held on July 15, 2021. These changes further strengthen the Company’s governance profile and create a majority independent and more diverse Board of Directors.

Appointment of an Independent Chair

Sylvia Escovar Gomez, independent director, has been appointed by the Board and succeeds Mr. Gerald O’Shaughnessy, 72, as the new Chair of the Board.

Ms. Escovar, 60, has served on the Board since August 2020 and is currently a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. She has significant government, multilateral organization and private sector experience. From 2012 to January 2021, she was the CEO of Terpel S.A., a fuel distribution company with operations in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic. Ms. Escovar transformed and improved Terpel’s business model, expanding the range and quality of its services and enhancing its performance in the long-term. Under Ms. Escovar’s leadership, Terpel delivered its best financial results in its over 50-year history, became Colombia’s second largest company with annual revenues over $4.0 billion and consistently achieved high rankings in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook.

Over her career, Ms. Escovar has worked for the World Bank, the Central Bank of Colombia and the Colombian National Department of Planning. She has served as Deputy Secretary of Education and Deputy Secretary of Finance for the Bogota municipal government, as well as Vice President of Finance for Fiduciaria Bancolombia. In 2014, Ms. Escovar was named the top businessperson of the year by Portafolio, Colombia’s leading financial daily. In 2018, she received the National Order of Merit for spearheading private sector support for peacebuilding and reconciliation in Colombia. And in 2020, she was the only woman to rank in the top 10 on the Corporate Reputation Business Monitor’s list of Colombian leaders with the best reputation. Ms. Escovar’s other Board memberships include Grupo Bancolombia, Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá, Compañía de Medicina Prepagada Colsanitas S.A. and Organización Corona S.A.

