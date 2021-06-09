 
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling for applications for the third funding round of PMI IMPACT, the global initiative supporting projects that aim to reduce or prevent illegal trade and counter its negative consequences for individuals, their families, and communities. The third funding round will support a broad range of projects designed to tackle the multifaceted and multinational illicit trade—ranging from illicit tobacco products and other consumer goods to counterfeiting of pharmaceuticals and electronics—across different geographies. Now open for submissions, applicants from public, private, or nonprofit organizations, including governmental organizations, international organizations, associations, academic institutions, and private companies, are encouraged to submit their project proposals.

“Illicit trade knows no borders, and effective measures are needed to fight this international threat, which is a top priority for PMI as it undermines all our efforts toward delivering a smoke-free future—a future that can one day be without cigarettes,” said Alvise Giustiniani, Vice President, Illicit Trade Prevention. “The pandemic has also impacted supply chains, border controls and cross-border interactions, and now, more than ever, we need programs like PMI IMPACT that exchange expertise and bring together organizations, ideas, and solutions to eradicate illegal trade.”

Bringing innovation and technological advancement in the fight against contraband and counterfeited goods is essential, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why PMI IMPACT will be open to projects aimed at limiting the threats of counterfeited and substandard vaccines, medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment.

Applicants can be based anywhere in the world; however, all proposals must address the funding round theme and focus on one of the following topics:

  1. Border control
  2. Capacity building
  3. Restorative justice and victims’ protection
  4. Network engagements, awareness building, and international cooperation
  5. COVID-19 and the threat of illicit trade

Interested third parties can apply for the third funding round before one of the three deadlines for submission of applications:

  • First submission deadline: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Second submission deadline: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Third submission deadline: Aug. 15, 2022

PMI IMPACT is honored to be able to rely once again on the profound knowledge of the Expert Council, which is comprised of some of the world’s leading specialists in the field of law, human rights, anti-corruption, and technology. This council of external independent experts will play a central role in the evaluation and selection of the project proposals for the award of grants by PMI.

