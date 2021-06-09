VBI Vaccines Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at EASL 2021

VBI Vaccines Inc. ( Nasdaq: VBIV ) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that two abstracts featuring data from the Company’s prophylactic and therapeutic hepatitis B (HBV) candidates have been accepted for presentation at The Digital International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place June 23-26, 2021.

Late-Breaker e-Poster Presentation : VBI-2601 (BRII-179) HBV Immunotherapeutic Candidate

Abstract Number: PO-2575

Presentation Title: Restoration of HBV-specific immune responses with therapeutic vaccine BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in chronic HBV patients in a phase 1b/2a study

Presenter: Man-Fung Yuen, DSc, M.D., Ph.D, Professor of Medicine at the Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Deputy Head of the Department of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong, Deputy Chief of Service of the Department of Medicine at Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong and the Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong

e-Poster Presentation : VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen HBV Vaccine Candidate

Abstract Number: 420

Presentation Title: A 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B virus vaccine confers rapid onset of protection in young adults, age 18-45, compared to a single-antigen hepatitis B virus vaccine

Presenter: Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, M.D., Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Medical Officer

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 900,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI-2601 (BRII-179)

VBI-2601 (BRII-179) is a novel recombinant, protein-based HBV immunotherapeutic candidate that builds upon the 3-antigen conformation of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate, and is designed to target enhanced B-cell and T-cell immunity. VBI-2601 (BRII-179) is being developed in collaboration with Brii Biosciences in the licensed territory of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan as part of a potential functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection.