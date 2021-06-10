 
Connection Awarded Microsoft Advanced Specialization

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

The new endorsement is a validation of Connection’s extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure. Microsoft awards the advanced specialization only to partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “As our customers seek to modernize their applications and infrastructure, they look to Connection for guidance on the most efficient, effective ways to adopt cloud technologies. This advanced specialization from Microsoft enables our customers to move to the Azure platform with greater agility and confidence—knowing they have a trusted advisor with the technical expertise and resources to assess, plan, and migrate their workloads to the cloud.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Connection clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Connection’s team of cloud experts and dedicated Microsoft specialists offer an extensive portfolio of services, from Azure Migrate Assessments to Azure Managed Services, Cloud Assessments, Microsoft Modern Work and Security Services, and more.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

