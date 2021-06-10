DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Large majority favours proposal for scrip dividend 10.06.2021 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Dividend distribution of € 0.45 per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend approved

- All other proposals also approved

- Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: In 2020, HHLA became even more digital, innovative and sustainable despite the coronavirus pandemic

The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), which was again held virtually this year without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved today all the proposals put to the agenda with a clear majority. Shareholders had the option to follow the entire Annual General Meeting live via the company's shareholder portal in audiovisual format.

Shareholders voted on numerous items, including the proposal made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for distributing a dividend of € 0.45 per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend for the 2020 financial year (previous year: € 0.70). In doing so, shareholders are able to decide, as in the previous year, whether to receive their dividend in cash or in the form of shares.

In her speech, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, looked back at the 2020 financial year, in which HHLA managed to achieve a Group EBIT of € 123.6 million (previous year:

€ 221.2 million) after provisions despite the strong impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing temporary restrictions. Furthermore, she shed light on the current developments and shared a forecast for the ongoing 2021 financial year, stating her confidence that the targets set will be reached despite the still challenging market conditions.

Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: "Despite the coronavirus restrictions, HHLA consistently and successfully fulfilled its duty as a service provider, continued to pursue its strategic targets, expanded its network and achieved a positive operating result. Through our courage and determination, HHLA has become even more digital, more sustainable and more innovative over the past few months."