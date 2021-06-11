Celyad Oncology Presents Preliminary Data from Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 Trial of shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR T Candidate CYAD-211 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Regultory News:

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced preliminary data from the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) patients were presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.

Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology, commented, "We believe the initial data presented today are meaningful beyond the demonstrated clinical activity of CYAD-211. This is the first clinical trial evaluating the potential of shRNA as an allogeneic technology to underpin off-the-shelf CAR T candidates for the treatment of cancer, and today’s data continue to demonstrate the potential value of non-gene edited technology to generate allogeneic CAR T cells. We are extremely encouraged by the cell kinetic, clinical activity and tolerability data for CYAD-211. As we work to establish shRNA as a platform for developing allogeneic CAR T therapies, these early data from the IMMUNICY-1 trial are key. In addition, we believe our future ability to employ multiple shRNAs in our CAR T candidates while leveraging our streamlined All-in-One Vector approach could be fundamental to the allogeneic CAR T landscape.”