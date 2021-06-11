Enthusiast Gaming Announces Pricing of its Previously Announced Equity Offering

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that the Company has priced the offering (the “Offering”) at USD$5.75 per common share (the “Common Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of USD$46,000,000. In connection with the offering the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity (the “Lead Underwriters”) as joint lead bookrunning managers, with B. Riley Securities acting as joint bookrunner, and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Alliance Global Partners, Colliers Securities LLC and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers (together with the Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”).

Enthusiast Gaming and Blue Ant Media Inc. (“Blue Ant”), one of the Company’s shareholders, have also granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares (the “Option Shares”) representing in the aggregate up to 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering, solely to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised, the Company, the Underwriters and Blue Ant have agreed that, at the option of Blue Ant (the “Tag-Along Option”), up to 50% of the Option Shares may be comprised of Common Shares to be sold by Blue Ant, with the remaining Option Shares to be comprised of Common Shares to be issued and sold by the Company (“Treasury Shares”). If the Tag-Along Option is not exercised, the entire Over-Allotment Option will be satisfied by the Company through the issuance of Treasury Shares. Enthusiast Gaming will not receive any of the proceeds of any sale of Common Shares by Blue Ant. Blue Ant will not otherwise participate in the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Company primarily to strengthen its financial position, inclusive of future acquisitions, working capital, repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX and NASDAQ. Closing is expected to occur on or about June 15, 2021.